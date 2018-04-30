Cohen responds to message sent by National Enquirer cover

Washington (CNN) A National Enquirer cover story targeting Michael Cohen could be a strong sign President Donald Trump is upset with his personal lawyer and turning against the man known for years as his "fixer," a source close to Trump said.

According to the source, Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who is a longtime friend of Trump's, would not have allowed the publication of the story -- which featured a headline including the phrase "Trump's Fixer's Secrets & Lies" -- without the President's blessing.

When asked whether he thought a message was being sent by the story's publication, Cohen told CNN: "What do you think."

Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of American Media Inc., the parent company of the Enquirer, told CNN that Trump has no say in editorial decisions.

