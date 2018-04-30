Cohen responds to message sent by National Enquirer cover

Washington (CNN)A National Enquirer cover story targeting Michael Cohen could be a strong sign President Donald Trump is upset with his personal lawyer and turning against the man known for years as his "fixer," a source close to Trump said.
According to the source, Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who is a longtime friend of Trump's, would not have allowed the publication of the story -- which featured a headline including the phrase "Trump's Fixer's Secrets & Lies" -- without the President's blessing.
When asked whether he thought a message was being sent by the story's publication, Cohen told CNN: "What do you think."
The Justice Department announced earlier this month that Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months in New York over his business dealings. The announcement followed a raid of his office and home by federal investigators and Trump's and Cohen's legal teams attempting to block the courts from using some of the information seized during the raid.