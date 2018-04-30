(CNN) Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, admitted he wasn't initially fully sold on taking on the adult film star's case.

"I had a healthy dose, David, of skepticism relating to Stormy Daniels when I first heard about this," Avenatti told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"I knew that she was an adult film star and I haven't represented any adult film stars. That's just not what I do," explained Avenatti. "I mean, I've had a real legal career with real cases of significant magnitude and I've got a reputation that I've built over the years. And I was skeptical about lending that reputation to somebody in the industry, quite honestly."

Avenatti said those reservations disappeared when he met Daniels in person.

"I met her and she blew every conception that I had, misconception that I had, out of the water," he told Axelrod. "This is an incredibly intelligent woman. One of the most self-aware people I've ever met in my life."

