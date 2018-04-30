James A. Barnes is a member of the CNN Decision Desk and co-author of the 2018 Almanac of American Politics.

(CNN) Republicans were relieved when Debbie Lesko won a special election on April 24 to maintain GOP control of the Phoenix area congressional seat of former Rep. Trent Franks. Lesko's 52.4%-47.6% victory over Democrat Hiral Tipirneni — based on unofficial but near complete returns — was welcomed by Capitol Hill Republicans who were panicked after Democrat Conor Lamb won a House special election in March in Pennsylvania in a congressional district which, like Arizona's 8th Congressional District outside Phoenix, President Donald Trump carried handily in 2016. Both Franks and the Rep. Tim Murphy from the Pennsylvania district had resigned in scandal.

But an analysis of the special election returns from the 143 precincts that make up the congressional district in Arizona shows that Tipirneni performed better in many of the Republican-leaning precincts in the district, relative to results from the 2016 presidential election, than in its Democratic enclaves. This suggests that Tipirneni's message that Republicans are going to cut Social Security and Medicare to fill the yawning federal budget deficits exacerbated by the 2017 GOP tax cuts hit home with independent and even some GOP voters.

While many Democratic operatives have argued that the party's fortunes in the midterm elections in November will be determined by its ability to drive partisan Democrats to the polls -- making the midterms a so-called "base election"-- Tipirneni's performance suggests that a "persuasion" strategy with a message aimed at swing voters and disenchanted Republicans could also play dividends. Indeed, in GOP House seats that Hillary Clinton didn't win or even come to close carrying in 2016, a persuasion approach is probably critical.

We grouped precincts in Arizona's 8th Congressional District by the percentage of the major-party vote won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and compared that to how Tipirneni performed in those clusters of precincts in the 2018 House special election.

Where Clinton got less than 30% of the vote in 2016, Tipernini gained 11.1 percentage points. Where Clinton got more than 50% of the vote in 2016, Tipernini ganed less than 5 percentage points.

