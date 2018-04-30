Josh Campbell is a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, providing insight on crime, justice and national security issues. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. Follow him on Twitter at @joshscampbell. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) An FBI director, two prosecutors and a priest walk into a bar. Not an actual establishment where libations are served, but more like a metaphorical limbo bar, placed so low by their respective employers none could bring themselves to sink low enough to stay in the game.

While there are few similarities between fired FBI Director James Comey, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, former US Attorney Preet Bharara and recently dismissed House Chaplain Patrick Conroy, one aspect of their unceremonious departures unites this group of former public servants. All four found their careers on the end of the proverbial Washington buzz saw when they refused to compromise, and all serve as important lessons in remaining true to individual principles in the face of politics.

The case of James Comey, someone whose staff I served on at the FBI, is being laid bare before the American people as Comey tours the country, promoting his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership." In it, Comey describes the key elements of ethical leadership, and spends the latter part of the book describing his interactions with President Donald Trump, someone he contends is morally unfit for office.

Most interesting in Comey's telling of his relationship with Trump is a private dinner the two men had at the White House, during which the President indicated he needed loyalty from the nation's top cop. Understanding the long-held tradition of independence from politics, Comey demurred and said he would only give the commander in chief "honest loyalty."

Although we may never know if Comey's refusal to ingratiate himself that night sealed his fate, there were other instances where his actions in speaking truth to power may have played a role in his ultimate ouster. For example, his now-public memos documenting his interactions with Trump spotlight a discussion during which the President attempted to convince the FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and another incident when Comey criticized the President for praising Russia, which he believes angered someone who was not used to critical feedback.

Read More