Don't study abroad, study America

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) College students, I beg you, forget about studying abroad in Italy or France or China. I know studying overseas is a popular program -- more than 300,000 of you immerse yourselves in a foreign culture, usually during your junior year. You get to know another country's people, its language, and its quirks so you can effectively maneuver on the global stage. Important, yes. But at this divisive time in our own history it's more important for you to immerse yourselves in...American culture. As in Ohio, Michigan, California, New York, South Carolina or Texas.

Get out of your comfort zone and get to know your fellow Americans. They might not have the same je ne sais quoi, but you will discover something much more important: that we -- Americans -- are not so different, after all.

If you don't get where I'm coming from, let's play a word association game. What comes to mind when you hear "Midwest?" If you live on the East or West coasts, the adjectives that come to mind might not be "friendly" or "hard-working," but words that are much less complimentary.

I know that because I am a native Ohioan who has lived in New York and now Los Angeles, and I've asked that question of young people.

My husband works at Loyola Marymount University -- LMU -- in Los Angeles, and I talk to students there all the time. I also work with students at my alma mater, Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. So, the intel I've gathered for this article comes from the amazing, honest students who attend those universities.

