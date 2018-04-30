Iran supreme leader: US 'feet must be cut off'

(CNN) Iran's most powerful political and religious figure has said the United States' "feet must be cut off" in the Middle East as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed his criticism of Tehran his tour of the region.

"Wherever US entered, it created instability, brought misery to people; that's why US's feet must be cut off from West Asia; US must exit this region,"Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader said in a tweet on Monday. Khamenei also accused the US of stoking tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The comments seemed to further signal that the US could pull out of the Iran nuclear deal within two weeks. US President Donald Trump has until May 12 to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the Iran deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

As part of the 2015 pact -- agreed by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, some European countries, Russia and China -- Iran must reduce its uranium stockpile in return for international sanctions being lifted.

