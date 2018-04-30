Tristan Thompson breaks Instagram silence

(CNN) Tristan Thompson is back communicating with fans, but not about what many want to hear about.

The NBA player posted on Instagram Sunday for the first time since becoming embroiled in scandal over his relationship with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was the subject of speculation after photos and video emerged showing him in the company of other women while Kardashian was pregnant with their child.

She gave birth to their daughter, True, days after the story broke.

