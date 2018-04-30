Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Mon April 30, 2018

Margot Robbie won raves portraying former US championship figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," which also earned costar Allison Janney a best supporting actress Academy Award. The film is coming to Hulu in May. Here's what else is streaming during the month...
"Coco": Speaking of Oscars, Disney Pixar's animated musical film about a boy who ventures to the Land of the Dead to find an ancestor won one for best animated feature film. (Netflix)
"Last Flag Flying": A trio of Vietnam vets reunite to bury one of their sons after the young Marine is killed in Iraq in this dramatic comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"Rocky": Sylvester Stallone both starred in and wrote this 1976 sports drama about a small time boxer who gets a shot at the big time in this now iconic film. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
"Fahrenheit 451": Michael B. Jordan stars in this film -- based on the dystopian drama of the same name by Ray Bradbury -- about a future where books are banned and ordered to be burned. (HBO Now)
"Baywatch": Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads up the cast of this film based on the very popular TV series about a group of lifeguards. (Hulu)
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey": The "30 Rock" star and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-creator sits down with the former late-night host to chat. (Netflix)
"Mamma Mia": Julie Waters, Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski star in this musical rom-com, featuring the music of ABBA. (Netflix)
"Murder on the Orient Express": Detective Hercule Poirot is recruited to solve a murder that occurs on the train he's traveling on. (Amazon Prime)
"Traffic": A group of stories are intertwined in this Steven Soderbergh-directed drama that takes place during America's escalated drug war. (Hulu)
"Cleopatra" : Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton starred in this now classic movie, which famously went over budget and was a royal pain when it came to production issues. (HBO Now)
"Picnic at Hanging Rock" Season 1: Based on Joan Lindsay's 1967 novel of the same name, this Australian drama series centers on the disappearance of a group of school girls in 1900. (Amazon Prime)
"Dear White People" Season 2 : A group of black students at a predominantly white school take on issues of social justice in this comedy series. (Netflix)
"High School Musical 3: Senior Year": Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens appear in the roles that made them stars. This time around, high school sweethearts Troy and Gabriella struggle with what will happen after graduation. (Netflix)
"Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here": Notaro shares funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more in this stand-up special. (Netflix)
"Bull Durham": Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner star in this sports rom-com about a fan and some minor league baseball players. (Hulu)
"Vanity Fair": Two friends climb the social ladder in British society in this drama based on the William Makepeace Thackeray novel of the same name. (Amazon Prime)
"The Brady Bunch Movie": The beloved '70s TV family gets a 1990s reboot in this comedy. (Hulu)
"Keeping Faith": Eve Myles stars a wife, mother and lawyer who fights to find the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband. (Acorn TV)
"Half Magic": A group of friends navigate careers, relationships and the like in a male dominated society in this romantic comedy. (Hulu)
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 4: Doomsday cult survivor Kimmy Schmidt continues to try and make her way in New York City in this hit comedy series. (Netflix)
"The Kissing Booth": When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in school, she risks her relationship with her best friend. (Netflix)
"Kalifornia": A couple get more than they bargained for when they go on a tour of serial killer murder sites with another couple in this thriller. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
"Elizabethtown": Orlando Bloom and Kirsten Dunst star in this film about a man who starts a romance after returning home for his father's memorial service. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
"The Lego Ninjago Movie" : The Lego toy line provides the inspiration for this kid's movie about a teenage ninja who must protect his homeland. (HBO Now)
"The Hurt Locker": Jeremy Renner stars in this Oscar-winning drama which follows an an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team as they try to survive against insurgents and the stress of war. (Amazon Prime)
"Patti Cake$": Danielle Macdonald stars as an aspiring rapper trying to get beyond her life in New Jersey and break into the music industry. (HBO Now)
"Claws" Season 1: The lives of a group of women working at a Florida nail salon provide the drama for this series. (Hulu)
"Valkyrie": Tom Cruise stars in this drama about an assassination and political coup plot by renegade German Army officers against Hitler during World War II. (Hulu)
"Sando": Sacha Horler stars in this Australian comedy as Victoria "Sando" Sandringham, a charismatic loose cannon chief executive officer and public face of a popular discount furniture store chainwho tries to reconnect with her estranged family in order to win back her beloved company. (Acorn TV)
(CNN)May we interest you in some delightful streaming content?

The month of May is filled with award-winning movies, TV series, documentaries and lots of other goodies for your enjoyment on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.
Click through the gallery above for a sample of what's available.