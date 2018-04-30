Daytime Emmys: The winners list

(CNN) The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards on Sunday at a gala held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Mario Lopez of "Extra" and Sheryl Underwood from "The Talk" hosted the evening which celebrates achievement in daytime programing.

The soap opera "Days of Our Lives" was the big winner of the night, taking home awards in various categories including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor for James Reynolds in his role as Abe Carver and outstanding supporting actor for Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady as well as directing and writing honors.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

Read More