Ashley Judd suit claims Harvey Weinstein 'torpedoed' career

(CNN) Actress Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced former film executive made inflammatory statements about her that hurt her career, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Judd's suit alleges that Weinstein deterred director Peter Jackson, who oversaw the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and his producing partner Fran Walsh from working with Judd on the films, a move that not only "torpedoed" her opportunity to star in the Academy Award-winning franchise but also cost her additional work.

She claims to have met with Jackson and Walsh in or around 1998 to discuss two different roles in the film, but the pair "dropped their pursuit" of her for the project after Weinstein told them the studio had "a bad experience" working with Judd, according to the lawsuit.

"The pathetic reality, however, was that Weinstein was retaliating against Ms. Judd for rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing business," the suit states.

Jackson first revealed Weinstein's comments in an interview back in December 2017, months after Weinstein began facing a host of allegations.

