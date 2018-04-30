The top 5 reasons to shop BloomThat for Mother's Day flowers

Story highlights BloomThat delivers Mother's Day flowers nationwide

Besides flowers, BloomThat offers charming gift boxes

Most people, when shopping for Mother's Day flowers, have two major requirements: The flowers must be beautiful, and they must be delivered on time.

While that may seem obvious, finding a florist you trust -- especially when Mom lives far away -- can be a struggle. That's why we tested out BloomThat for ourselves. Our verdict: This florist company is worth recommending. Here are the top five reasons:

1. BloomThat delivers nationwide

BloomThat offers nationwide delivery. To make the process as easy as possible, you can use the company's BloomThat iOS app to place your order.

2. It ships flowers fast

BloomThat specializes in fast flower delivery. It offers same-day delivery for those living in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For everywhere else in the United States, BloomThat offers next-day delivery.

3. BloomThat has great customer service

After ordering flowers from BloomThat for Valentine's Day, one of our editors wrote a review of the customer service, saying: "We were extremely impressed with its customer service. When we tested the service, we ordered through the designated app and could choose from a variety of arrangements. If you're looking to send something extra, there are luxurious add-ons like clay facial masks and Sugarfina gummy bears that you can tack onto your gift. After booking the bouquet through the app, we reached out to customer service by both phone and email. The wait time for a response was nonexistent, under a minute in both cases, and we were thoroughly impressed with how the service keeps you up to date as your blooms make their way to your loved one."

4. BloomThat sells more than just flowers

If you're tired of giving Mom flowers, or you want to spice up her delivery with something additional, get her one of these gift boxes. The Rejuvenate Crate contains a full set of bathroom spa products. And the Tasty Topper is a gift box full of raspberry preserves, chocolate s'mores spread, sun-dried tomatoes and more.

The Rejuvenate Crate ($82; bloomthat.com)

The Tasty Topper ($49; bloomthat.com)

5. The flowers are beautiful

Of course, BloomThat offers exquisite flowers in stunning arrangements. Here are a few options to inspire you.

The Bloom Bonus ($86; bloomthat.com)

The Ellie ($89; bloomthat.com)

Just like that! Flowers sent to Mom's door to show her how much you care.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's price at the time of publication.