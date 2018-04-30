(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that US President Donald Trump would be a worthy winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in the warming of relations with North Korea.

A former South Korean President, Kim Dae-jung, won the prize in 2000 for his role in setting up a previous summit with North Korea, and his widow suggested Monday that Moon should also get the award.

Moon demurred in response, saying the US President ought to get it instead. "President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. The only thing we need is peace," Moon said during a Cabinet meeting on Monday, according to the Blue House, the South Korean presidential office.

His remarks come three days after a historic summit that saw North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cross the border into South Korea for talks with his southern counterpart.

The two leaders spoke about the need for peace between their nations and pledged a "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula.

Read More