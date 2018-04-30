Rouhani accuses US of breaching Iran nuclear deal as Macron fights to save it

(CNN) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone for more than an hour Sunday, agreeing to work closely to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Macron said he wanted to see the original deal preserved but also called for further talks on areas the Trump administration has singled out for criticism, including "the control of nuclear activity beyond 2025," according to the statement.

A readout of the call provided by the Iranian government included an accusation from Rouhani that the US had breached the agreement by criticizing it ahead of President Donald Trump's decision about whether to abandon the deal.

The "current conduct of the United States would be in breach of the JCPOA," Rouhani said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He added that the Trump administration's negative comments about the deal had created "fear and ambiguity for different countries and businesses for their relations with Iran," possibly damaging the country's economy.