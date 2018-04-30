Melbourne, Australia (CNN) Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell will stand trial on multiple counts of historical sexual abuse, the most senior figure in the Catholic Church to face criminal charges for alleged assault.

Melbourne Magistrate Belinda Wallington delivered her decision Tuesday morning after a month-long committal hearing in March that heard evidence from a large number of witnesses.

Wallington dropped half the charges but found there was enough evidence to commit Pell, one of the country's most senior Catholic figures, to trial on multiple counts.

Pell, who has long protested his innocence, didn't show any emotion as the decision was announced. When asked to enter a plea, the cardinal said in a loud, clear voice, "not guilty."

At the end of the hearing the prosecution confirmed Pell had already handed in his passport and he was not allowed to leave the country.

