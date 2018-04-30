Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 25 people, including five journalists, died in two explosions on Monday morning in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to government officials.

The first blast took place at around at 8 a.m. local time in the Shashdarak area of the city, where the US embassy and Afghan government buildings are located, prompting journalists to rush to the scene.

The second explosion came as an attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial explosion, Kabul City Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told CNN.

Five journalists from different news media outlets died in the attack, according to Najib Sharifi, director of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.

French news agency Agence France Presse confirmed that its photographer Shah Marai was among the dead.

#UPDATE Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, has been killed.

He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/rOa4rg24x9 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2018

Read More