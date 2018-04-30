Breaking News

Five journalists among dozens killed in twin Afghanistan blasts

By Euan McKirdy and Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 2:55 AM ET, Mon April 30, 2018

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)At least 25 people, including five journalists, died in two explosions on Monday morning in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to government officials.

The first blast took place at around at 8 a.m. local time in the Shashdarak area of the city, where the US embassy and Afghan government buildings are located, prompting journalists to rush to the scene.
The second explosion came as an attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial explosion, Kabul City Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told CNN.
Five journalists from different news media outlets died in the attack, according to Najib Sharifi, director of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.
    French news agency Agence France Presse confirmed that its photographer Shah Marai was among the dead.
    A further 45 people were injured in the two incidents, and have been taken to city hospitals, according to Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahid Majroh.
    A victim lies on the ground following the attack in Kabul.
    The site of the explosion was close to NATO's Afghan headquarters, the US embassy and Afghan government buildings, including the Presidential palace, the Defense Ministry and the headquarters of Afghanistan's intelligence services.