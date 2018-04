(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said he has proof that Iran is lying and has continued working on a nuclear weapons program

-- The CEOs of T-Mobile and Sprint said a proposed merger of their companies would not raise prices for consumers

-- President Donald Trump is "just asking" if the upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should be at the Korean border

-- Trump welcomed the President of Nigeria to the White House. This is the first time the President has hosted an African leader since his alleged "shithole countries" remark.

-- Watch this juror explain that it was Bill Cosby's own words which sealed the comedian's fate.

-- Dozens were killed in attacks in Afghanistan . A BBC reporter and a famed photographer were among the dead.

-- The mystery of the missing White House tree has been solved