How bad is it in the countries these migrants are fleeing from? This bad

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 1:35 PM ET, Mon April 30, 2018

A boy says goodbye to a friend through the windshield of a bus in Matias Romero, Mexico, on Thursday, April 5. Central American migrants taking part in an annual caravan were boarding buses to Mexico City and the nearby city of Puebla. The caravan's primary goal is to "flee Central America" and seek asylum within Mexico or the United States, according to Alex Mensing, who works for the group that organizes the caravan. This year's journey is getting more attention than usual after a series of tweets from US President Donald Trump.
A boy says goodbye to a friend through the windshield of a bus in Matias Romero, Mexico, on Thursday, April 5. Central American migrants taking part in an annual caravan were boarding buses to Mexico City and the nearby city of Puebla. The caravan's primary goal is to "flee Central America" and seek asylum within Mexico or the United States, according to Alex Mensing, who works for the group that organizes the caravan. This year's journey is getting more attention than usual after a series of tweets from US President Donald Trump.
The Zelaya siblings -- from left, Daniela, Anderson and Nayeli -- huddle together on a soccer field in Matias Romero on Wednesday, April 4. Their father, Elmer, said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the US border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York.
The Zelaya siblings -- from left, Daniela, Anderson and Nayeli -- huddle together on a soccer field in Matias Romero on Wednesday, April 4. Their father, Elmer, said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the US border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York. Related story: These are the migrants crossing Mexico
Central American migrants ride a freight train in Matias Romero on Sunday, April 1.
Central American migrants ride a freight train in Matias Romero on Sunday, April 1.
This marks the fifth caravan organized by the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders. This year's caravan is the largest yet, numbering more than 1,000 people. A large number are from Honduras, where organized crime fuels widespread violence and protesters recently took to the streets after a contested election.
This marks the fifth caravan organized by the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders. This year's caravan is the largest yet, numbering more than 1,000 people. A large number are from Honduras, where organized crime fuels widespread violence and protesters recently took to the streets after a contested election.
Migrants rest along a road in the Mexican town of Santiago Niltepec on Sunday, April 1.
Migrants rest along a road in the Mexican town of Santiago Niltepec on Sunday, April 1.
Men take bucket showers at a sports club in Matias Romero on April 4.
Men take bucket showers at a sports club in Matias Romero on April 4.
Dozens of migrants sleep at the sports club in Matias Romero on April 3.
Dozens of migrants sleep at the sports club in Matias Romero on April 3.
(CNN)The agony and desperation are written all over the migrants' faces. But what you can't see is how bad their homelands really are.

Why would a caravan of migrants spend a month trekking across several countries, battling hunger, filth and illness, when their chances of getting US asylum are so slim?
A snapshot of the countries they're fleeing from shows the nightmares they're trying to escape:

Honduras

    Honduran Misael Bonilla says widespread crime forced his family to flee.
    Honduran Misael Bonilla says widespread crime forced his family to flee.
    Gross national income, per capita: $2,150
    Population living in poverty: 60.9%
    Life in Honduras: As the second-poorest country in Central America, Honduras "suffers from extraordinarily unequal distribution of income," and rampant underemployment, the CIA World Factbook says.
    Widespread gang violence fuels the instability and suffering. Criminals have extorted Hondurans into paying an arbitrary "war tax" for their survival, and those who can't pay often are killed.
    Police hold a boy whose father was killed in 2016 by alleged gang members for refusing to pay them a "war tax" in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
    Police hold a boy whose father was killed in 2016 by alleged gang members for refusing to pay them a "war tax" in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
    "There are no jobs, no justice, no laws in Honduras," said 32-year-old Karen Gallo, one of the migrants on the caravan.
    Some of the migrants are transgender people who faced persecution in Honduras. Nikolle Contreras said she suffered "discrimination because of my sexuality, lack of work, discrimination within my own family for being gay and worse, for being a trans person."

    El Salvador

      Salvadorans brace for their worst nightmare

    Gross national income, per capita: $3,920
    Population below poverty line: 38.2%
    Life in El Salvador: "El Salvador is beset by one of the world's highest homicide rates and pervasive criminal gangs," the CIA World Factbook says.
    One 38-year-old migrant on the caravan said she understands not everyone will welcome her to the US.
    "But I don't have an option," she told CNN. "If I stay in El Salvador, I'm going to be killed."
    In recent decades, poor economic conditions and natural disasters also have contributed to Salvadorans fleeing to the United States.

    Guatemala

    Guatamalan protesters demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales for &quot;his inability to govern&quot; and possible acts of corruption.
    Guatamalan protesters demand the resignation of President Jimmy Morales for "his inability to govern" and possible acts of corruption.
    Gross national income, per capita: $3,790
    Population below poverty line: 59.3%
    Life in Guatemala: Almost half of Guatemalan children under age 5 are chronically malnourished -- "one of the highest malnutrition rates in the world," the CIA World Factbook says.
    "Guatemalans have a history of emigrating legally and illegally to Mexico, the United States and Canada because of a lack of economic opportunity, political instability, and natural disasters."
    More than half of the country lives in poverty, and 23% lives in extreme poverty -- meaning people live on less than $1.25 a day.

    CNN's Leyla Santiago, Khushbu Shah and Catherine E. Shoichet contributed to this report.