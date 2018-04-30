Tijuana, Mexico (CNN) A month after beginning their arduous trip north from Central America, a caravan of migrants is so close to their goal of reaching the United States they can see the lights of its shops.

Around 100 migrants are camped out on the Mexican side of a border crossing here, waiting for a chance to enter.

It's cold -- around 55 degrees Fahrenheit -- and men, women and children are lying shivering on concrete as rain begins to fall, wondering whether they should give up for the night.

To their right, people have been coming and going freely through the turnstiles that lead to the US -- its billowing Stars and Stripes flag visible. But the migrants' future is unknown.

They have traveled on foot, by bus and by train, carrying their possessions -- and sometimes their children -- and hope of a better life.