(CNN) A Pennsylvania state senator is calling for an investigation after a group of African American women said a golf course called the cops on them because they were golfing too slow.

"We have to deal with situations like this too frequently," State Sen. Vincent J. Hughes said in a statement. "This time, police determined it was not a matter they should have been involved in, but it is appalling that someone would call the police for a non-violent incident where the only crime was being black on a public golf course."

Last week, five women were playing for the first time as members at the Grandview Golf Course in York County, Pennsylvania, when a co-owner of the course called 911 twice.

Steve Chronister first told police the women were delaying tee times for other golfers and then asked officers to remove them.

But officers at the scene determined it wasn't a police matter and left, Northern County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel told CNN.

