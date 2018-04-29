Trucker gets lost in the woods with truck full of chips, doesn't eat any

(CNN) When Oregon truck driver Jacob Cartwright first set out on Tuesday to deliver a shipment of potato chips, he never expected to emerge from the wilderness four days later -- on foot.

And, despite being lost in the woods, the 22-year-old didn't touch the chips he was transporting, said his boss, Roy A. Henry, the owner of Little Trees Transportation.

Cartwright had been driving from Portland to Nyssa, Oregon, a town near the Idaho border, trying to make a delivery by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CNN affiliate KATU reported.

But his GPS system sent him up the wrong road and into a "remote and mountainous location," the Oregon State Police said.

Henry said Cartwright entered the wrong address, but because he'd never been in that town before, he couldn't tell whether he was going the right way or not. He continued following the GPS, not knowing he was going the wrong way. It was the middle of the night at that point, Henry said, and Cartwright had missed three opportunities to turn around.

