(CNN) Three US Marines have been charged with sexual assault in a case involving a Tulane University student and her friend in New Orleans, according to court documents from the Parish of Orleans in Louisiana.

Lance Corporal Alexander Davenport, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape; Lance Corporal Jared Anderson, 18, was charged with one count of first-degree rape; and Private First Class Antonio Landrum, 18, was charged with one count of third-degree rape.

US Marines, from left, Jared Anderson, Alexander Davenport and Antonio Landrum were arrested in New Orleans.

According to police affidavits, the two women told police they went to a New Orleans bar on April 14, became intoxicated and left the bar April 15 with a man later identified as Landrum.

Based on surveillance footage from the bar, investigators said one victim appeared "moderately intoxicated/impaired" and the second woman looked to be "highly intoxicated/impaired." The three went to the residence of one of the women, police said.

It's unclear exactly what happened at the residence, based on police documents and a university statement.

