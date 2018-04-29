Breaking News

Singapore Sevens: Last-gasp heroics see Fiji lead championship for first time

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Sun April 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
SingaporeFiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
New Zealand&#39;s Black Ferns backed up &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/15/sport/commonwealth-games-2018-new-zealand-win-first-womens-rugby-sevens-gold-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;Commonwealth gold&lt;/a&gt; with silverware in Japan after a 24-12 victory over France in final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Kitakyushu, JapanNew Zealand's Black Ferns backed up Commonwealth gold with silverware in Japan after a 24-12 victory over France in final.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Fiji made history in Hong Kong -- the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/06/sport/hong-kong-rugby-hsbc-sevens-world-series-fiji-spt-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;most famous and best-loved leg&lt;/a&gt; of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/08/sport/fiji-hong-kong-sevens-kenya-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;defeating Kenya 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hong KongFiji made history in Hong Kong -- the most famous and best-loved leg of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, defeating Kenya 24-12 in the final.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Japan gained a berth in next year&#39;s Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hong KongJapan gained a berth in next year's Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Fiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Vancouver, CanandaFiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Kenya was the tournament&#39;s surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Vancouver, CanandaKenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
There was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Las Vegas, USAThere was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/05/sport/hamilton-rugby-sevens-fiji-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;claim its first title of the season&lt;/a&gt; in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hamilton, New ZealandFiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim its first title of the season in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Australia&#39;s women continued their storming start to the season &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;in Sydney&lt;/a&gt;. Tim Walsh&#39;s side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Sydney, AustraliaAustralia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Sydney, AustraliaThere was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Cape Town, South AfricaThe All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming the US 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Dubai, UAEHaving finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming the US 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Dubai, UAELast year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
fiji singapore sevens headerblack ferns new zealand sevens kitakyushufiji teasejapan hong kong sevens 2018fiji fans vancouver canada rugby sevenskenya rugby sevens vancouver usa sevens header las vegasPaula Dranisinukula fiji sevens hamiltonrugby sevens season so far 4rugby sevens season so far 5rugby sevens season so far 3rugby sevens season so far 6rugby sevens season so far 2

Story highlights

  • Fiji 28-22 Australia
  • Dramatic finish seals Fiji's third straight series win
  • Fiji now tops the overall standings ahead of South Africa

(CNN)A dramatic late try in Singapore saw Fiji claim its fourth HSBC Sevens World Series trophy of the season after defeating Australia 28-22 in the final.

The result means Fiji, whose last world championship title came in 2016, leapfrog reigning champion South Africa to lead the overall standings for the first time this year.
Australia seemed to have snatched victory in Singapore after John Porch touched down with 24 seconds left on the clock. But there was time for a reply, and after his side regathered the restart, Alasio Sovita Naduva found his way over to steal it at the death.
    It was a pulsating encounter that almost slipped away from Fiji after two quick Australian tries in the closing stages.
    "I'm speechless," said Fijian captain Jerry Tuwai.
    Read More
    "Australia are a very good side and took us to the wire. We gave everything for this final.
    "To all the people in the stadium, thank you very much for the support and back home thank you very much for your prayers, support and belief in this young team. Winning this tournament will boost our morale going to London and Paris."
    Gold medalists New Zealand perform a haka or traditional Maori war dance.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Gold medalists New Zealand perform a haka or traditional Maori war dance.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    New Zealand players celebrate after defeating Fiji in the men&#39;s rugby sevens gold medal match at the Robina Stadium.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    New Zealand players celebrate after defeating Fiji in the men's rugby sevens gold medal match at the Robina Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Scott Curry is the captain of the New Zealand sevens team, which beat Fiji 14-0.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Scott Curry is the captain of the New Zealand sevens team, which beat Fiji 14-0.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Regan Ware scored New Zealand&#39;s second try.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Regan Ware scored New Zealand's second try.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Curry takes the ball in a lineout during the final.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Curry takes the ball in a lineout during the final.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    The New Zealand women&#39;s also won gold, beating hosts Australia to in the final. The two successful New Zealand teams are pictured together.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    The New Zealand women's also won gold, beating hosts Australia to in the final. The two successful New Zealand teams are pictured together.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    South Africa had been dominant in their opening matches of the Games. Going undefeated, they beat Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia and only conceded five points on their way to the semifinals.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    South Africa had been dominant in their opening matches of the Games. Going undefeated, they beat Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia and only conceded five points on their way to the semifinals.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    England qualified from Group B by beating host nation Australia, Samoa and Jamaica.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    England qualified from Group B by beating host nation Australia, Samoa and Jamaica.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    New Zealand finished top of Group C, with wins against Canada, Kenya and Zambia taking them to the semifinals and a match against England for a chance to progress to the gold medal game.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    New Zealand finished top of Group C, with wins against Canada, Kenya and Zambia taking them to the semifinals and a match against England for a chance to progress to the gold medal game.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Fiji ended Saturday as the highest scoring team to progress to the semifinal against South Africa. The Fijians defeated Wales, Uganda and Sri Lanka to finish top of Group D.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Fiji ended Saturday as the highest scoring team to progress to the semifinal against South Africa. The Fijians defeated Wales, Uganda and Sri Lanka to finish top of Group D.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Kenya quest for a medal was crushed after defeat by New Zealand. They finished third in group C behind the All Blacks and Canada.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Kenya quest for a medal was crushed after defeat by New Zealand. They finished third in group C behind the All Blacks and Canada.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Wales finished second in Group D behind Fiji who defeated them in the deciding match 21-17 in a close contest.
    Photos: Commonwealth Games 2018: Men's rugby sevens highlights
    Wales finished second in Group D behind Fiji who defeated them in the deciding match 21-17 in a close contest.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 8New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 1New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 7New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 4New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 6New Zelans mens rugby commonwealth 9South Africa - Papua New Guinea Commonwealth 1England Commonwealth Rugby 1New Zealand Commonwealth Rugby 1Fiji-Wales Commonwealth Rugby 1Kenya - New Zealand Commonwealth Rugby 1Wales - Sri lanka Commonwealth Rugby 1
    READ: The former USA rugby star turning to WWE
    READ: Springbok legend Habana bids goodbye to 'game made in heaven'

    'Never write off Fiji'

    Fiji's previous triumphs this season have come in Hamilton, Vancouver and Hong Kong, but none were as hard-fought as the final here in Singapore.
    After narrow victories over New Zealand and South Africa in the quarters and semis, two tries from Waisea Nacuqu and one from Tuwai put Fiji in control against Australia.
    The Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games
    The Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games

      JUST WATCHED

      The Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Hong Kong Sevens and Commonwealth Games 23:07
    Replies from Brandon Quinn and Porch, however, meant that Naduva's last-gasp score was needed to settle the contest and hand Fiji a third consecutive World Series trophy.
    "Awesome final at the Singapore Sevens," tweeted Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji when the Pacific Islanders last won the world championship title.
    "Brilliant effort from Australia but never ever write off Fiji if they have the ball with time up."
    An entertaining bronze final saw England edge past South Africa 26-24 to equal its best performance of the season so far. USA, meanwhile, claimed the Challenge Trophy after overcoming Canada 26-12.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    While Fiji currently leads the overall standings on 145 points, South Africa is hot on its heels on 141 to ensure a tense season finale is in order.
    Just two tournaments remain in the 10-stop series, which resumes in London on June 2.