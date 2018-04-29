Story highlights Fiji 28-22 Australia

Dramatic finish seals Fiji's third straight series win

Fiji now tops the overall standings ahead of South Africa

(CNN) A dramatic late try in Singapore saw Fiji claim its fourth HSBC Sevens World Series trophy of the season after defeating Australia 28-22 in the final.

The result means Fiji, whose last world championship title came in 2016, leapfrog reigning champion South Africa to lead the overall standings for the first time this year.

Australia seemed to have snatched victory in Singapore after John Porch touched down with 24 seconds left on the clock. But there was time for a reply, and after his side regathered the restart, Alasio Sovita Naduva found his way over to steal it at the death.

It was a pulsating encounter that almost slipped away from Fiji after two quick Australian tries in the closing stages.

"I'm speechless," said Fijian captain Jerry Tuwai.

