White House Correspondents' Association says comedian's routine 'not in the spirit' of its mission

(CNN) The White House Correspondents' Association responded Sunday night to criticism of featured comedian Michelle Wolf's controversial routine at the association's annual dinner, saying it wasn't in keeping with the group's mission.

"Last night's program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people," the association's president, Margaret Talev, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the entertainer's monologue was not in the spirit of that mission."

Much of Wolf's raunchy routine, which included jabs at White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump and the news media itself, was met with a mixture of laughter and uncomfortable silence from the audience.

Late Sunday, Trump called for the annual event's cancellation, saying Saturday night's festivities were "an embarrassment" and calling Wolf "filthy."

"The White House Correspondents' Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it," he tweeted. "The filthy 'comedian' totally bombed (couldn't even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!"