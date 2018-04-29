US doubles down on tracking North Korea ahead of Trump, Kim meeting

Washington (CNN) The intelligence community is doubling down on tracking North Korea as a potential one-on-one meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un draws closer, following a historic summit between the North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in where both committed to peace and denuclearization on Friday.

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency director Robert Cardillo told CNN that the Pentagon spy agency and other branches of the intelligence community are briefing the White House or senior policy makers 'almost every day.' His agency uses satellites, drones, maps, analysis, and other methods to keep watch over the earth's surface from the sky and is playing a crucial role tracking North Korean activity.

Just last week, NGA quietly requested companies provide a detailed data-set of all military facilities in North Korea over the next year starting at the end of May, using satellite imagery, sensors, and other technology.

North Korea is often cloudy, making it difficult to rely on overhead photos alone, but companies are providing the NGA additional data from remote sensors capable of penetrating clouds, as well as underground sensors to monitor subterranean changes like buried objects, sources familiar with those contracts tell CNN.

Targets of interest include airfields, ammunition storage facilities, and training areas, as well as vehicles traveling in and out of military facilities over time, according to documents describing the request.

