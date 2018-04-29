Trump expected to address NRA's annual meeting

(CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting later this week in Dallas, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The trip would be Trump's third consecutive address to the NRA's annual meeting. But this year, Trump is set to speak to the gun lobby just two months after he drew concerns from conservatives after urging lawmakers to not fear the NRA and suggesting law enforcement officials should take guns away from dangerous individuals without due process.

A White House spokesperson said the the White House is "finalizing exact details," but declined to comment on plans for the President to address the gun rights group.

Plans for the NRA speech come just more than two months after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, reignited a national debate about gun laws in the US and spawned a student-led push to reform gun laws around the country.

The President engaged, and at times encouraged, that debate in the wake of the mass shooting, which claimed 17 lives, bringing together survivors and victims' families as well as lawmakers to discuss potential reforms.

