Pompeo uses meeting with Saudis as an opportunity to slam the Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iran "the greatest sponsor of terrorism in the world," during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh on Sunday, in a further signal the United States intends to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

"We are determined to make sure it never possesses a nuclear weapon," Pompeo said of Iran during his first visit to the Middle East since being sworn in as secretary of state last week.

"The Iran deal in its current form does not provide that assurance," Pompeo continued at the briefing alongside Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. "We will continue to work with our European allies to fix that deal. But if a deal cannot be reached, the (US) President has said that he will leave that deal."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

It is the latest indication in recent days that the United States would not recertify the Iran nuclear deal in May, its current deadline.

US President Donald Trump has until May 12 to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the Iran deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.