(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday called the House Intelligence Committee Republicans' year-long Russia investigation "a wreck" that damaged relationships with the intelligence community and the federal court that grants warrants to surveil foreigners.

The committee also released a redacted Democratic dissent document that said collusion exists and that Republicans failed to investigate key aspects of the matter.

Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" whether the committee served "a good investigative purpose," Comey responded: "Not that I can see," adding that the probe became politicized "and it wrecked the committee, and it damaged relationships with the FISA Court, the intelligence communities. It's just a wreck."

Comey said the resulting GOP report "strikes me as a political document."