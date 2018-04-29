As Pompeo's star rises in Trumpland, Haley and Kushner risk getting eclipsed

Aaron David Miller, a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, is the author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. Richard Sokolsky, a non-resident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, formerly served as a member of the secretary of state's Office of Policy Planning. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) In Washington, as the old saw goes, personnel is policy. And 15 months into the Trump presidency, big changes are underway in the foreign policy team. Perhaps the biggest are the ascent of Trump favorite and newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the sharp-elbowed new National Security Adviser John Bolton. Invariably these strong players are bound to crowd out others who have benefited from the first year's chaos and policy vacuum.

In other words: Move over, Nikki Haley and Jared Kushner.

It's still too early to know precisely what the new pecking order will be. After all in Trumpland bright and shiny objects have a way of losing their luster. But here are the critically important storylines to watch.

Can Pompeo take center stage?

In Trump's circle, there's only one star and one decider, and there are real risks to anyone who -- like Icarus in Greek mythology -- flies too close to the sun. Pompeo could crash and burn, but he seems well positioned to provide the administration with what it needs and has sorely lacked -- a secretary of state who is the most important repository of foreign policy authority below the President.

