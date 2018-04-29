'Fear the Walking Dead' hastens makeover with surprise twist

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the April 29 episode of "Fear the Walking Dead."

The wholesale fourth-season makeover of "Fear the Walking Dead" continued in the AMC show's third episode, with the sudden and surprising death of an original cast member.

AMC has sought to breathe life into the series with several key additions in its latest season, including Lennie James, who was brought over from the flagship drama "The Walking Dead," as the character of Morgan.

But Sunday's episode hastened the transformation of "Fear" into practically a new show with the slaying of Nick (Frank Dillane), who was shot and killed near the end of the hour.

Although the changes appear to represent a strategy to change a series that wasn't quite working creatively on the fly, the producers issued a statement saying the decision to exit originated with Dillane, and that they endeavored to craft a story that was "organic and impactful" and would offer him an appropriate sendoff.

