Waffle House shooting victim died singing gospel songs, CEO says

(CNN) A young woman killed in the attack at a Tennessee Waffle House died singing gospel songs, the restaurant chain's CEO said Saturday.

Speaking at the funeral for 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, Walt Ehmer recounted what a survivor told him happened before the attack early in the morning of April 22. Groves and her friend were singing gospel songs, the survivor told Ehmer.

Shooting victim DeEbony Groves

"We went and visited with the survivors, and they talked about the people who were in that restaurant before what happened happened, and specifically remembered your daughter," Ehmer told mourners.

"And (they) spoke of your daughter and her friend, and said they were singing gospel songs. And everybody was singing and enjoying each other and she said, 'The last thing I remember her saying was, singing Jesus Loves Me.'"

His words were met with applause and hallelujahs.

Read More