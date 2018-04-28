Breaking News

Passenger files lawsuit against Southwest Airlines over fatal engine failure

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 7:33 PM ET, Sat April 28, 2018

Jennifer Riordan, seen here with her husband Michael and their two children, has been identified as the victim in Tuesday&#39;s deadly incident aboard Southwest Airlines Flight #1380.
    Couple's last words to each other: 'I love you'

(CNN)A passenger aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 has filed a lawsuit against the company calling for compensatory and punitive damages following the fatal engine failure earlier this month.

Lilia Chavez, a passenger from California, was seated three rows behind Jennifer Riordan, the woman who died as a result of the incident that led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
Jennifer Riordan died in the April 17 incident.
The jet's engine failed April 17 about 20 minutes into the flight from New York to Dallas. Debris from the engine broke open a window, causing passenger Jennifer Riordan to almost get sucked out of the plane.
Chavez claims in her lawsuit that she continues to suffer severe personal injuries including "post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, emotional distress, depression and personal injuries to her body" as a result of the incident.
    The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing there on April 17.
    Chavez's lawsuit states Southwest and the manufacturer of the plane engine showed disregard in ensuring the safety of passengers because instead of warning passengers or removing the "dangerous engine," Southwest "continued to operate commercial air carrier services despite knowing that its Boeing 737-300 aircraft ... were operating with an unresolved and undisclosed unsafe condition."
    Southwest Airlines told CNN Saturday its focus was to work with the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the incident.
    "We can't comment on any pending litigation," the statement said. "The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority at all times."

    CNN's Gabriela Milian, Faith Karimi and Polo Sandoval contributed to this report.