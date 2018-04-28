Breaking News

Man accused of killing Maine police officer arrested, ending 4-day manhunt

By Jason Hanna and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

Updated 1:38 PM ET, Sat April 28, 2018

John Williams, 29, is suspected of killing a police officer in central Maine, police say.
(CNN)Police in central Maine have arrested a man accused of killing a police officer this week, ending a four-day manhunt, a sheriff said Saturday afternoon.

John Williams, 29, of Madison, Maine, was captured, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said, following a search that authorities said encompassed 25 square miles of largely remote wilderness.
Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole
Details about how Williams was found weren't immediately available. A $20,000 reward had been offered for information leading to his capture, the FBI said.
Investigators believe Williams shot and killed Cpl. Eugene Cole sometime between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Norridgewock, authorities said.
    Williams then drove Cole's squad vehicle to a convenience store in the same town and committed a theft there, Maine State Police said. Authorities released surveillance images they said show Williams walking out of the store.
    The suspect had been scheduled to appear Wednesday in a Massachusetts court related to a March 22 arrest on suspicion of having a gun without a license.
    The officer's vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday morning off a road in Norridgewock, state police said.

    CNN's Kristina Sgueglia and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.