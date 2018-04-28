Larry Harvey, Burning Man founder, dies at 70

(CNN) Larry Harvey, the founder of the Burning Man event now held in Nevada, has died after suffering a stroke earlier this month, event CEO Marian Goodell said Saturday. He was 70.

"Burning Man culture has lost a great leader and an inspiring mind," she said in a written statement. "He adeptly interpreted the manifestation of what became a movement. I have lost a dear friend who I've known, loved, and worked beside for nearly 22 years."

Harvey had a stroke April 4, she said.

"As he told one of us recently, Larry liked to create 'scenes' that made people consider the world in a new way. He was extraordinarily successful at doing just that."

Burning Man is a multiday event dedicated to art and community, where attendees are asked to follow a set of rules that include the practice of "gifting."

