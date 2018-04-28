Bill Cosby prosecutor 'filled with awe' after his guilty verdict

(CNN) A top prosecutor in the sexual assault case against actor and comedian Bill Cosby said she was "filled with awe" after securing a conviction one year after his previous trial ended in a mistrial.

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said the guilty verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against the 80-year-old TV icon reflected the bravery of victim Andrea Constand, the other accusers who testified as "prior bad acts" witnesses and the jury in Pennsylvania.

"When the verdict was read, I was just filled with awe and so excited and so happy," Feden told CNN in an phone interview one day after Thursday's conviction.

"I was so happy for Andrea. I was so proud of her. And I was so happy for victims just everywhere. ... It was a very awesome message to victims."

Andrea Constand, left, stands with prosecutor Kristen Feden after Thursday's verdict.

The jury agreed that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Constand at his home in a Philadelphia suburb in 2004. At the retrial, five other women testified that Cosby had also drugged and assaulted them decades ago.

