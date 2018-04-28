The White House Correspondents' Dinner: What to expect

(CNN) The annual glitzy event where journalists covering the White House normally dine with the president, power brokers and celebrities will be held in Washington Saturday night, but without President Donald Trump.

Comedian Michelle Wolf, best known for her contributions on "The Daily Show," will headline the event. CNN's coverage begins Saturday at 7 p.m., ET.

Trump, who has called the media "the enemy of the American people," will hold a campaign-style rally in Michigan instead, as he did in Pennsylvania during last year's dinner. Representing him at the dinner, which raises money for scholarships, will be White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The dinner, referred to in some circles as "nerd prom," brings together journalists and government officials to celebrate the First Amendment. Guests will begin arriving at the Washington Hilton at around 5:30 p.m. for the pre-parties, and the dinner is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. A presentation of awards usually start at around 9:30 p.m.

Trump snubbed the annual celebration of the White House press corps last year, the first time a president skipped the Washington tradition since 1981 when Reagan was recovering from an assassination attempt. Even then, Reagan called in to make a few jokes.

