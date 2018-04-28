Trump targets Democrats, Comey in Michigan speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, in a characteristically free-wheeling speech Saturday night, called out several Democrats by name as well as former FBI Director James Comey.

"They've got to be voted out of office," Trump said of Democrats as he blamed the party for a range of issues.

Trump leveled his anger at Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi of California, and Chuck Schumer of New York as well as Michigan voters for sending Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow to Washington

"You people just keep putting her back again, and again, and again," Trump said. "It's your fault."

Trump also tossed out an unspecified allegation about Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, whom Trump blamed for the recent sinking of his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

