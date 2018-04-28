Texas voter ID law can go into effect, appeals court rules

(CNN) Texas will be allowed to enforce its voter ID law in the upcoming elections, a federal appeals court ruled.

In the 2-1 decision, a panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court ruling that had blocked the law last year after concluding the state acted with intent to discriminate against minorities.

Friday's ruling is a major victory for Texas on the issue of voting rights.

The state's voter ID law has been under legal challenge for years.

The first law, known as Senate Bill 14, passed in 2011 and went into effect in 2013. It required voters to present government-issued photo IDs such as a state driver's license, a Texas election identification certificate, a US passport or a military identification card.

Read More