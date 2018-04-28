Trump to skip White House Correspondents' Dinner for Michigan rally

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has plans once again to counter-program the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Earlier this month, the White House Correspondents' Association, which represents the White House press corps, put out a statement saying that the White House had informed the association that the the President would not be attending the dinner in 2018.

The statement said, however, that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will attend the event to represent the administration and that the President "will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment.

During Trump's rally last year, the President mocked the correspondents' dinner taking place back in Washington.

"A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now," he said at the time. "They are gathered together for the White House Correspondents' dinner -- without the President. And I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington's swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people."

Trump won both Michigan and Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential election.