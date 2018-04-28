(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from April 22 through April 28.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron at the White House on Tuesday. The French President's visit was the first state visit for the Trump administration.

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow on Sunday. Veselnitskaya, who met with Trump campaign associates in 2016, once worked with Russia's chief legal office in an effort to thwart the Justice Department, The New York Times reported Friday. "I am a lawyer, and I am an informant," she told NBC News, and she said that since 2013, she has been "actively communicating with the office of the Russian prosecutor general."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a map from 1705 to President Trump during her visit to the United States. The map shows Germany's Rheinpfalz region, where Trump's ancestors came from.

This photo featuring four former presidents -- Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush -- along with first lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, was taken last Saturday at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush. It was widely circulated on social media in the days following its release Sunday.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, gives a TV interview on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Paul was initially opposed to the nomination of Mike Pompeo for secretary of state but flipped his vote Monday, allowing Pompeo's nomination to advance out of committee. Pompeo was confirmed Thursday.

US first lady Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron tour the National Gallery of Art on Tuesday. It was a spotlight week for Melania Trump, kicking off with her attendance as the sole White House representative at Barbara Bush's funeral, where she joined other first ladies and former presidents, and culminating with her first state dinner.

Dinner china from the Clinton presidential era is laid out for the Trump administration's first state dinner Tuesday.

US Air Force service members prepare for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his delegation at Joint Base Andrews on Monday.