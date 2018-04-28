The week in politics
Updated 8:56 PM ET, Sat April 28, 2018
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from April 22 through April 28.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the then-nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post on Thursday amid allegations about his professional conduct in the White House medical office. Jackson has denied those allegations, and President Donald Trump has defended Jackson as "a great man."
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron at the White House on Tuesday. The French President's visit was the first state visit for the Trump administration.
The White House on Thursday released this photo of Mike Pompeo's clandestine Easter weekend meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo, who made the visit while he was CIA director, was confirmed as secretary of state Thursday.
President Donald Trump poses with children on "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" on Thursday.
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow on Sunday. Veselnitskaya, who met with Trump campaign associates in 2016, once worked with Russia's chief legal office in an effort to thwart the Justice Department, The New York Times reported Friday. "I am a lawyer, and I am an informant," she told NBC News, and she said that since 2013, she has been "actively communicating with the office of the Russian prosecutor general."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a map from 1705 to President Trump during her visit to the United States. The map shows Germany's Rheinpfalz region, where Trump's ancestors came from.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies Thursday on Capitol Hill. Pruitt was grilled by lawmakers over a long list of ethics controversies. Friday, the EPA inspector general detailed a number of reviews into Pruitt's actions as chief of the agency.
President Trump brings French President Emmanuel Macron into the Oval Office on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed a number of foreign policy issues, including the Iran nuclear deal. Macron also delivered an address to a joint session of Congress, in which he ripped many of the tenets of "Trumpism."
This photo featuring four former presidents -- Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush -- along with first lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, was taken last Saturday at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush. It was widely circulated on social media in the days following its release Sunday.
House Speaker Paul Ryan sports Green Bay Packers cuff links during the Trump administration's first state dinner Tuesday. Apple CEO Tim Cook, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger were also among the guests.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, gives a TV interview on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Paul was initially opposed to the nomination of Mike Pompeo for secretary of state but flipped his vote Monday, allowing Pompeo's nomination to advance out of committee. Pompeo was confirmed Thursday.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump at Madame Tussauds in New York on Wednesday.
US first lady Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron tour the National Gallery of Art on Tuesday. It was a spotlight week for Melania Trump, kicking off with her attendance as the sole White House representative at Barbara Bush's funeral, where she joined other first ladies and former presidents, and culminating with her first state dinner.
Dinner china from the Clinton presidential era is laid out for the Trump administration's first state dinner Tuesday.
Republican congressional candidate Debbie Lesko celebrates her win in the special election for Arizona's 8th District on Tuesday. Lesko bested Democrat Hiral Tipirneni for the seat, but the relatively close margin of victory could signal trouble for Republicans come November.
US Air Force service members prepare for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron and his delegation at Joint Base Andrews on Monday.