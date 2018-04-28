Story highlights Jean-Eric Vergne wins Paris ePrix

Extends championship lead

Title rival Sam Bird finishes third

(CNN) Jean-Eric Vergne claimed an emotional victory in his home city of Paris Saturday to extend his title lead in the Formula E championship, but behind the Frenchman there was last lap mayhem.

The 28-year-old Vergne dominated the 49-lap race on the streets of the 7th arrondissement from pole position for his third victory of the season from eight races.

"I can't find words," said the Techeetah driver after taking the checkered flag. "It's an incredible feeling, by far my best victory."

It looked set to be a another one-two for Techeetah with Vergne's teammate Andre Lotterer running in second place until slowing dramatically on the final lap because of depleted charge in his car.

Defending champion Lucas di Grassi of Brazil came past the German with very little room to spare before Britain's Sam Bird (DS Virgin Racing) appeared to misjudge the pace of Lotterer's car, ploughing into it, with debris flying everywhere.

Read More