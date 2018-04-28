British toddler Alfie Evans dies after life support is withdrawn

London (CNN) Terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans died overnight, days after life support was withdrawn, according to a message posted by his parents on Facebook on Saturday.

"My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30. absolutely heartbroken. I LOVE YOU MY GUY," his father, Thomas Evans, wrote on the Save Alfie Evans Facebook page.

The 23-month-old boy, who had a degenerative brain condition, had been at the center of a high profile legal battle over whether life support should be continued.

Alfie, who was admitted to Alder Hey Hospital in December 2016, was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease associated with severe epilepsy and had been in a semivegetative state for more than a year. During that time, he was kept alive by artificial ventilation in the critical care unit.

Disagreement between the hospital and his parents, Thomas Evans and Kate James, resulted in a referral of Alfie's case to the Family Division of the UK High Court for a judge to rule on whether active treatment was in Alfie's best interests.

