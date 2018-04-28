Alfie's Army rallies behind his family and releases balloons in his honor

(CNN) Purple and blue balloons scattered across the cloudy sky of Liverpool on Saturday as people chanted "Alfie, Alfie, AlfIe."

Just hours after terminally ill British toddler Alfie Evans died overnight, his supporters gathered in Springfield Park adjacent to the hospital where he had been since December 2016.

People prepare to release balloons in memory of Alfie Evans.

The group, dubbed Alfie's Army on social media, united behind the family's high-profile legal battle over whether life support should be continued for the 23-month-old.

A woman holds balloons with photos of Alfie Evans on Saturday.

They united in the park Saturday donning their balloons in purple and blue, some with images of Alfie attached to them.

Balloon launch in Springfield Park. RIP Alfie #AlfiesArmy pic.twitter.com/yxRKbv0QvN — martyn toft (@martyntoft) April 28, 2018

As they released the balloons in the air, members of the crowd clapped and cheered before chanting his name.

