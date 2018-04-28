Kanye West just released a new song defending his praise for Trump

(CNN) Kanye West has doubled down on his support for Donald Trump, releasing a new song amid days of mounting controversy over his outspoken backing of the President.

West's new song -- the humbly titled "Ye vs. The People" -- debuted Friday on Los Angeles radio station Power 106 . The track features West debating Tip "T.I." Harris, the Atlanta-based, Grammy-winning rapper who's been an outspoken critic of police brutality -- and is no Trump fan.

West's opening salvo in the track picks up the thread of the recent controversy: "I know Obama was Heaven sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president," West raps.

West defends his embrace of Trump, notably the picture he tweeted of himself wearing a Trump campaign hat.

"Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it gave it a new direction. Added empathy, care and love and affection, and y'all simply questionin' my methods," he says.

Read More