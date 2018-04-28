North Korean state media praises 'historic' Kim-Moon summit

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean state media has praised Friday's inter-Korean summit as a "historic" and "groundbreaking development" that will help bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, in a stark shift in tone Saturday from one of the world's most tightly controlled propaganda machines.

Less than 24 hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed to formally end the Korean War and work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the leaders' efforts "will set a new milestone with a transformational significance that will connect the broken bloodline of the nation and push forward common prosperity and independent unification."

The report from KCNA -- the government mouthpiece famous for publishing threats to turn Seoul into "a sea of fire" -- was likely the first news that ordinary North Koreans received about what transpired at the summit.

On Friday, Kim became the first North Korean leader to step foot into South Korean territory since the end of the fighting in the Korean War in 1953. As he and Moon shook hands, planted a symbolic tree and worked their way through a day of choreographed events that were beamed around the world, North Koreans did not have access to live coverage of the day.

While North Korean reporters followed the summit up close from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, KCNA and state television Friday only announced that Kim had left Pyongyang for the summit. That was followed by a documentary on the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il -- Kim Jong Un's father -- and propaganda songs. North Korea state television only broadcasts live once or twice a day.

Read More