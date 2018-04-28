Breaking News

Soldiers among 6 killed in Afghanistan car bomb attack

By Ehsan Popalzai and Bethlehem Feleke, CNN

Updated 10:52 AM ET, Sat April 28, 2018

U.S. Marines return in 2017 to Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)At least six people were killed, including two Afghan soldiers, when a car bomb exploded Saturday in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, an Afghan official said.

The explosive-laden vehicle targeted an Afghan National Army base in Nadali District, Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, told CNN. A woman was among the civilians killed, he said.
Dozens killed in Kabul suicide blast
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series to hit the country since the start of the year.
A suicide blast last weekend killed 57 people, including at least five children, and injured more than 100 others at a voter registration center in the capital, Kabul. ISIS claimed responsibility for that bombing, one of several in the city this year.
    A Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southeastern Ghazni province earlier this month claimed 14 lives, including that of a district governor.
    At least 13 people were killed and 35 others injured last month in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.

    Journalists Ehsan Popalzai reported from Kabul and Bethlehem Feleke from Atlanta. CNN's Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London.