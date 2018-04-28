Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least six people were killed, including two Afghan soldiers, when a car bomb exploded Saturday in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, an Afghan official said.

The explosive-laden vehicle targeted an Afghan National Army base in Nadali District, Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, told CNN. A woman was among the civilians killed, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series to hit the country since the start of the year.

A Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southeastern Ghazni province earlier this month claimed 14 lives , including that of a district governor.

