Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least five people, including three military officials, were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up Saturday morning at a busy restaurant in the Somali town of Galkayo, a military official said.

"A man wearing an explosive vest has detonated himself in a crowded restaurant in northern Galkayo targeting security officials drinking tea early in the morning, killing three security officials and two soldiers," said Ahmed Abdullahi Yusuf, the minister of security for Puntland, a federal state in northeastern Somalia.

Eight people were injured, said Capt. Abdi Jama, a police officer in the town. He cautioned that the death toll may rise as some of the injured were in a critical condition at a local hospital.

Al-Shabaab, the al Qaeda-linked terror group, claimed responsibility for the bomb attack in a statement posted on pro-rebel websites, saying the bomber had managed to enter the restaurant and killed five Somali army commanders.

Galkayo is about 750 kilometers (466 miles) northeast of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.