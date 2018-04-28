Liberian ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf dedicates $5M prize to women's empowerment

(CNN) Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Friday accepted a $5 million prize for excellence in African leadership -- and said she'll use it to establish a center for the empowerment of women.

Sirleaf, 79, stepped down early this year after two terms as Liberia's president. The prize recognizes her role in the West African nation's recovery from years of devastating civil war, the prize committee has said.

She plans to use the prize money to establish the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, which she said is "designed to support women as agents of change, makers of peace, and drivers of progress."

Sirleaf made women's progress a key focus of her speech.

