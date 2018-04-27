(CNN) The United Nations is to reopen an investigation into allegations of sexual assault by one of its top officials after the original inquiry, criticized as "deeply flawed" by his accuser, cleared him earlier this year.

The claims against Luiz Loures, an assistant secretary general, will be re-examined "as part of a broader investigation in the light of additional allegations," the UN said. Loures, who has always denied any wrongdoing, has not responded to CNN's request for comment about the decision to reopen the investigation.

The original case centered on claims by Martina Brostom, an employee of the UN global anti-AIDS program, where Loures was deputy executive director.

Brostrom alleged that Loures forcibly groped and kissed her in a hotel elevator during a 2015 conference in Bangkok, Thailand, and that she was the frequent target of unwanted touching by him.

Brostrom came forward to discuss the case publicly for the first time in an interview with CNN in March . "I was pleading with him, and I was just bracing with all that I could just to not leave the elevator," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

