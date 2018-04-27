Nikolas Cruz waives right to speedy trial

(CNN) Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz appeared in court on Friday and waived his right to a speedy trial

Cruz sat mute at the defense lawyers' table with his head bowed during the brief hearing in Fort Lauderdale.

Cruz waived his right to a speedy trial through his attorney Melisa McNeill. Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled the next hearing for 1:30 p.m. May 25.

No trial date has been set.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz in court on Friday.

"I don't want this case treading water," Scherer said.